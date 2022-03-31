 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Barnes

Gary Barnes

  • Updated

BARNES, Gary R.

born March 12, 1937 to Marion H. and William H. "Barney" Barnes in Kansas City, Kansas. Migrated to Tucson in 1941. Passed peacefully March 26, 2022. Gary engaged in an adventurous youth and an eclectic adulthood. He was logistic specialist for a young Hughes Aircraft, City of Tucson Police Officer, Pima County Sheriff's Deputy, semi-truck driver, business owner, manufacturing facilitator, PBS Alaska fishing consultant, and pilot. Gary was happiest flying and caring for his Breechcraft Bonanzas- V-Tails (N2337L, N1843D, 7983K). He is survived by his wife or 37 years, Lorraine C. Becker; his children, Gayle, Lance, Laura, Marc and Michelle, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The winds of his life are now calm. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media may impact girls' mental health earlier than boys'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News