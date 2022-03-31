Gary Barnes

born March 12, 1937 to Marion H. and William H. "Barney" Barnes in Kansas City, Kansas. Migrated to Tucson in 1941. Passed peacefully March 26, 2022. Gary engaged in an adventurous youth and an eclectic adulthood. He was logistic specialist for a young Hughes Aircraft, City of Tucson Police Officer, Pima County Sheriff's Deputy, semi-truck driver, business owner, manufacturing facilitator, PBS Alaska fishing consultant, and pilot. Gary was happiest flying and caring for his Breechcraft Bonanzas- V-Tails (N2337L, N1843D, 7983K). He is survived by his wife or 37 years, Lorraine C. Becker; his children, Gayle, Lance, Laura, Marc and Michelle, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The winds of his life are now calm. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.