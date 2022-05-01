Gary Grimes passed away April 4, 2022 at Peppi's House. Gary lost his battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born January 25, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Gale and Virginia Grimes. His father Gale passed away from tuberculosis when he was 2. His mother moved the to Tucson when he was 7 where he attended All Saints Grade School. His mother remarried an Air Force officer and he loved living at Davis Monthan. While living on base he got a job resetting pins at the base bowling alley. Gary attended New Mexico Military for High School and enjoyed his time there. As a young teen he achieved Eagle Scout status. While attending the U of A he started working in the mailroom at Southern Arizona Bank., which then merged with First National and in 1979 was named Vice President and Manager. First National became First Interstate and then Wells Fargo and after 40 years he retired. He was a loaned executive to United Way. His memberships included Rincon Rotary and Eastside Optimist. He served as chairman on the board for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. After retiring he volunteered with the PGA and LPGA tournaments. For 5 years he volunteered with Teach for Friendship traveling to China to teach English. Gary was a member of 49er Country Club where he played golf for over 40 years. He enjoyed bowling, water and snow skiing, golf, Vegas, Laughlin and his daily crossword puzzles. He was a longtime member of the Arizona Sudsippers and pool playing society. Preceded in death by his parents, son Michael and daughter Michelle. Survived by his wife Stephanie, grandchildren Lauren, Brandon, Mariah and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by family Mark and Nancy Hager and Rob and Pam Lawson. He was a longtime supporter of U of A sports along with the Tailgater Special Friends. A special thanks to the angels at Swift Senior Care and Peppi's Hospice. His life will be celebrated May 14 with a Mass, 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N Tanque Verde Loop. A reception will follow at 11:30 at the Mountain Oyster Club, 6400 E El Dorado Circle. Arrangements by Neptune Society.