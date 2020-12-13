Gary Lovato

LOVATO, Gary Mark
passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with family at his side. He was born in San Antonio, TX on October 3, 1951 and was the youngest of four children. He attended Palo Verde High School in Tucson, AZ where he was a standout on the wrestling team. Gary enjoyed music and dancing and as a young adult he was able to channel his passions as a disc jockey. After college, he became a hairdresser and through their common practice of cosmetology, he met his beautiful wife, Anna. He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly before getting married and starting a family. He later transitioned into the Air Force and led a dedicated career with the Air National Guard Active Duty. After retiring in 2004, he trialed a few different part-time jobs before deciding that his love for his wife and their dogs meant that home was where his heart was most full.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Louis Lovato and Aurora Cornelia Lovato, and is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Anna; daughters, Valerie Janusch (Ben), Lauren Lovato (Matthew Van Oosbree); grandchildren, Zachary, Daniel and Emily Janusch; two sisters, a brother, his dog Mika, nine adopted grand-dogs, and many extended family members.
Gary's family is grateful for the excellent care provided by TMC Hospice and donations can be made in his memory to Peppi's House. For memorial service information, please contact DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
