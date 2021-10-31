Gary Tiscornia

TISCORNIA, Gary Waldo

April 13, 1946 - October 14, 2021

Gary's love for his family and friends, and his passion for animal protection, did not end with his passing.

He was the bedrock of his family, and although he had many professional accomplishments, he felt his most important contribution was being a supportive, generous and loving husband, and devoted father to his children.

Gary was an exemplary leader in the animal welfare community for 41 years, known for being fair, pragmatic, forward-thinking, unflappable in a crisis, and ethical to a fault.

Gary was raised in Saint Joseph, Michigan, and Tucson, Arizona, by his doting parents, Waldo and Amelia (Millie) Tiscornia.

He received his BS from the UofA, and his JD from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. While practicing as a corporate lawyer, his "accidental career" in animal welfare began when asked to serve on the board of the Humane Society of Tucson, where he contributed hundreds of hours of pro bono work. There he met his future wife Colleen, who shared his deep concern for the welfare of animals.