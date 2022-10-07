Gary Williams, General Manager of the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros and a key figure in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association for a quarter-century, died October 2, 2022 after suffering a stroke. He was 73. A 1967 graduate of Rincon High School, Williams earned a business degree from the University of Arizona, but his love of being a cowboy and the rodeo kept him in Tucson. He started attending rodeo as a child because his father, Gene, played in a Western band that performed during the rodeo. He got his first horse at age 4, and ultimately became a bull rider. Williams rode bulls for 16 years and was a rodeo clown for three. In 1987. he became a member of the Tucson Rodeo Committee, a volunteer organization for which he worked as chairman of the publicity and promotion committee. He eventually became vice chairman of the committee and then chairman of the Tucson Rodeo Committee in 1995. During the time he was volunteering with the Rodeo Committee, he was director of human resources at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Williams became the first general manager of the Tucson Rodeo in 1995 and distinguished himself until his retirement in January 2021. Williams was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. He served on the Wrangler Jeans National Advisory Council, Board of Directors for Justin Boots Cowboy Crisis Fund, Chair for Pro Rodeo Strategic Planning Council, Chair, Board of Directors for the Association of Rodeo Committees. He also served on the Board of Directors for the PRCA National Finals Rodeo Committee, he also served as a member on the Board of Directors and President of the Turquoise Rodeo Circuit, as a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Selection Committee and the Pro Rodeo Grievance Panel. Gary is preceded in death by father, Gene, mother, Audrey and brother, Michael. He is survived by wife, Rhonda, son, Derek, and grandchildren, Sloane and Cade, stepsons, Taylor and Brian, and constant companions, Piper and Puppy Dawg. He leaves behind hundreds of comrades in the rodeo world. A memorial will be held for Gary at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on January 21, 2023. Arrangements by Brings Broadway Chapel (520) 355-3872.