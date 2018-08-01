GATHOF, Karl Adolf Luthar MD
passed away June 19, 2018 in Green Valley, Arizona, holding hands with his loving wife, friend and companion of 44 years, June Christina Ward Gathof. Karl was born July 27, 1945 in Kahl am Main, Germany to Katharina Elisabeth Giez and Karl Adolf Gathof. Karl earned his BS in 1967 and MD in 1971 from the University of Toronto. Dr Gathof interned at Calgary General and completed his residency in Psychiatry at the Uof A in 1990. Dr Gathof is board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Gathof was an instructor and attending psychiatrist at Kino Community Hospital. Karl loved his days hiking the endless forests of Canada and spending time on the Lake of the Woods with his dear friend Brian. Dr Gathof was preceded in death by beloved sister, Trudy, and survived by his wife June; sister, Rosie; stepdaughter, April Parsons, (Nick Clement); stepson, Ward Mitchell; grandchildren, Blythe Karli, Michael, Baron (Jestina), Harley; great-granddaughter Phoenix, nieces Lori and Sherri. Einigkeit und Recht und Freihert. Karl greatly admired the works of Goethe and lived life with a poet's passion. Karl and June traveled around the world which inspired his sculpture and photography. Karl gave immeasurable love, care and devotion to June. Services are private. Please send charitable contributions to the Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.