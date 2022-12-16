Gaye Kramer

On November, 24th 2022 in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by loved ones, Gaye Lynn (Gayle) Kramer passed away at the age of 60, into God's graces after a two and a half year battle with health issues. Gaye Lynn was born October 1st, 1962 in Tampa, Florida and in her younger years she moved around the country with her parents and two older siblings as her father, Don, was serving in the Air force. After high school she quickly mastered the art of cosmetology and practiced this art for 40 years and made some of her lifelong friends along the way. Her passion for interior design, hair styling, entertaining and fashion brightened the lives of her friends and family. Gaye Lynn is survived by many loving individuals, including father Donald Shiplett, older sister Donna Giles (Brad Giles), older brother Michael Shiplett (Patricia Shiplett), older daughter Ashlee Wolf (Greg Wolf), younger daughter Taylor Kim (Remy Kim), and grandchildren Austin Wolf and Isabella Kim. Gaye Lynn was predeceased by her loving mother Wilhelmina Shiplett. Gaye Lynn had a strong relationship with the Lord and was ready to be called home. The memorial will take place after the holidays in early 2023 and we will announce the details of the service as we get closer.