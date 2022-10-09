Gaylor Kasle

81, passed away on October 3, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona with his loving wife Barbara by his side. Gaylor was born March 2, 1941, in Flint, Michigan to Sidney and Lee Kasle. He attended Short Ridge high school in Indianapolis, Indiana where he made many lifelong friends. Upon graduating, he served in the US Army where his love of playing bridge began. His favorite hobby became his career. Gaylor was a beloved and world-renowned professional bridge player. He essentially formed the current professional class of players. He won 12 American bridge championships and several world championships throughout his more than 50 years of playing. Gaylor loved his family and friends, his dogs, traveling, watching sports and playing bridge. He especially loved his wife of 33 years, Barbara Day Kasle who he always wanted by his side. Full of charisma and charm, Gaylor was always smiling and joking as well as being a big flirt. He was extremely generous and also a great businessman. Gaylor is survived by his wife, Barbara; their 12 children, David Kasle (Holly), Cynthia Feig (Dan), Duke Dresser (Marian), Mark Dresser (Nancy), John Dresser, Laura Lear, Beth Opazo, Brenda Sells, Lois Major (Paul), Mary Filippinetti, Bill Whitesel (Maria), Michael Whitesel (Elaine); 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his brother, Dennis Kasle (Carol) and his former wife, Sharon Kasle. Gaylor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the ACBL Educational Foundation www.acbleducationalfoundation.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children www.lovetotherescue.org. The funeral service will be held at WHITNEY & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix on Monday, October 10, 2022, starting at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend the service please join the livestream viewing at https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/live/