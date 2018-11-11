GEBHART, Daniel
75 of Tucson passed away on November 4, 2018, surrounded at home by his family. Dan was born July 4, 1943 in Chicago Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel J. Gebhart, his mother, Virginia M. Stockwell Gebhart, and his brother, James C Gebhart. He leaves behind his wife, Penny Kerns Gebhart; sons, John (Michelle), Matthew (Teresa), Michael (Amber), eight grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and very close friends. Dan attended the University of Arizona, owned three Hardee's Restaurants, past president of the Southern Arizona Restaurant association, Past treasurer of the Pima County Republican Party, sat on numerous other boards and clubs and was currently the president of the Wyndham Tanglewood Resort in Flagstaff and a Realtor in Tucson. Dan loved God and Family first and foremost. He thoroughly enjoyed his 24 year long career as a Realtor, traveling, scuba diving and helping other people. His favorite word and answer to life was "Excellent". Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at Rincon Baptist Church, 7500 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson AZ. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.