Gene Burkland

BURKLAND, Gene Marie

Gene Marie Burkland, daughter of Gene and Marie Callaway entered into rest joining her parents and two daughters on March 10th, 2022. Her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jacqueline Burkland, brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Phyllis Callaway and nieces Libby Callaway, Marie Kellner and Millie Parks remain to testify to her life, as well as many other family and friends.

The red dirt of east Tennessee, the scent of pine, the water of Ocoee and the pulsating glow of fireflies on a summer evening nurtured Gene Marie from her birth in Cleveland in 1933. The land, and her family and friends molded from it were her love and world.

In 1963 she married her cousin's WestPoint classmate, James Michael Burkland in Saint Therese Catholic Church in Cleveland, who a few decades later retired as a Lt. Colonel in the United States Army. Military life took the family from Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, to Charlottesville, Fort Ord in Monterey, and finally settling in the great Northwest outside of Portland. The West Coast captured her affection until 2011 when she decided to move to Tucson, Arizona to be with her son - a reluctant but wise move.

Throughout her life's journey, Gene Marie generated a trail of friends in her wake, all of whom enriched the life she lived until the day of her passing. She entered into the fullness of life with full confidence and trust in the mercy of the Son of Man to receive her in His glory. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.

