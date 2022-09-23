As a last gift to our Dad. On evening of August 28, 2022, Gene Johnson passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the age of 67. Gene was born to George and Flora Johnson in Rutland, Vermont. Gene was one of nine boys. He married the love of his life Ruth in 1974. In 1978, they answered the call for help from a church in Tucson to start a bus ministry. Shortly after their arrival in Tucson their daughter Erica was born and their son Ben was born a few years later. He began his own business Benjamin Design & Drafting in 1990. Even with his business, Gene continued to find time to serve churches from Tucson to Sells, Arizona. He was a stranger to none, friend to all, and will be deeply missed. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Albert, Raymond, Gary, and Thomas Johnson. He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Erica and son Benjamin and his wife Melissa, beloved grandchildren Tabitha, Tate Johnson, and Lexi Smith. Brothers Dennis, Mike, Mark, and Dale Johnson. Many beloved nieces and nephews, great N&N, and great-great N&N. His Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on September 24, 2022 at Valley Christian Church.