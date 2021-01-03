Geneva Patterson

PATTERSON, Geneva Lamb
was ushered into her heavenly home on December 9, 2020. Neva was born in Halifax County, Virginia September 4, 1912. She was an amazing 108 years young and sharp as a tack! All of Neva's life was spent in caring for others and at the age of fifty, after a courageous battle with cancer, fulfilled her dream of going to nursing school and getting her LPN. Neva moved to Tucson in the 60's to live with her sister May Patterson Godfrey and nephew Bob Godfrey. She was employed at Veterans Hospital for several years until her own health issues required her to retire. Neva's life overflowed with the love of the lord which spilled into every area of her life and was shared with all who were willing to allow her to share. Her life has touched untold numbers of people. She never met a stranger and she never missed an opportunity to pray for anyone in need.
Neva was proceeded in death by her mother, father, three brothers and four sisters and her nephew. She leaves behind her many friends, her niece Nancy Lupo and her husband Dan; great nephew, Dan Lupo, Jr.; his daughter, Sarah and her husband Gabe, and great niece Elisa Lupo Brown and her husband Randy Brown; her daughter, Makenna and Randy's sons, Justin and Luke, and last but not least are the loving caregivers Neva had at Provencio Hope who welcomed her and were a blessing to her during her last year of life.
We would also like to thank Harmony Hospice for their care of Neva during the last few weeks of her life.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Jim Brunner Ministries or Jesus in Vietnam Ministries.A "Celebration of Life" service will be held in the future but it was Neva's desire that we wait until we can all safely meet without the threat of COVID. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.