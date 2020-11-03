 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genevieve Obregon

Genevieve Obregon

  • Updated

OBREGON, Genevieve

1/17/1961 - 11/3/2008

The road to success is not straight. There is a curve called failure, a loop called confusion, speed bumps called friends, red lights called enemies, and caution lights called family.You will have flat jobs, but if you have a spare called determination, an engine called perseverance, insurance called faith, and a driver called Jesus, you will make it to a place

called success Love Mom

Written By: Theresa Fernandez

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News