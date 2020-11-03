Genevieve Obregon

OBREGON, Genevieve
1/17/1961 - 11/3/2008
The road to success is not straight. There is a curve called failure, a loop called confusion, speed bumps called friends, red lights called enemies, and caution lights called family.You will have flat jobs, but if you have a spare called determination, an engine called perseverance, insurance called faith, and a driver called Jesus, you will make it to a place
called success Love Mom
Written By: Theresa Fernandez
