Genevieve Sadlouskos

SADLOUSKOS, Genevieve (Jenny)
Our most loved mother, Genevieve (Jenny) Sadlouskos left us for her heavenly home on July 12, 2021. She was born in 1930 to Alfonso and Carmelita Yslas in Nogales, Arizona. She was one of seven children. She is survived by her husband of more than 65 years, and the love of her life, John Sadlouskos; their five children, Rosemary, Deborah (Stan), Dianna, Donna, and John Jr. (Mary Beth); eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Carmela, Irene, Alfonso "Chicho", Juan, Dora and Olga. She worked mostly as a medical secretary but her greatest accomplishment was as our beloved mother, grandmother and matriarch to our family.
Jenny was an adventurer at heart, she and her husband John traveled the world together through China, Russia, Ukraine, and central Europe. She created a home that was a rich canvas for her lifelong passion for artistic endeavors. This home reflects her abundance of faith and love for her family and friends.
Jenny was a faithful Catholic. She served as a Eucharistic Minister with Saints Peter and Paul assigned to a local hospital ministering to the sick and ailing. Jenny is now an angel in heaven.
A Rosary Thursday July 22, 2021 will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by services at 9:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the National Diabetes Association. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.