Genevieve Sadlouskos

Our most loved mother, Genevieve (Jenny) Sadlouskos left us for her heavenly home on July 12, 2021. She was born in 1930 to Alfonso and Carmelita Yslas in Nogales, Arizona. She was one of seven children. She is survived by her husband of more than 65 years, and the love of her life, John Sadlouskos; their five children, Rosemary, Deborah (Stan), Dianna, Donna, and John Jr. (Mary Beth); eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Carmela, Irene, Alfonso "Chicho", Juan, Dora and Olga. She worked mostly as a medical secretary but her greatest accomplishment was as our beloved mother, grandmother and matriarch to our family.