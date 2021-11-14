Geoffrey Boucher

Geof was a funny, kind, loyal and generous son, brother, and friend with an old-fashioned work ethic. He was passionate about preparing good food, listening to great music and playing poker. He owned and operated Cody's Beef and Beans, invented and developed the Crow's Nest App in the Google Play Store and was a contributing author to the "Grosswords" anthology of short stories. He was a seasoned traveler, visiting countless states, Russia, and more than ten European countries. His beautiful mind could recall the words to nearly any song you can imagine or deliver the perfect punch line from his joke of the day. His courage and good humor in the face of terrible odds inspired his father to cast Geof as the the protagonist, The Bear, in the best-selling young adult fantasy, "The Sceptre." There is no question that Geof is making moves in his next chapter, likely with a Johnny Cash soundtrack. His life was an example of strength, courage, humor and love. May we honor him by living our lives in the same way.