Georganne Connors

CONNORS, Georganne R.
went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Born in 1950 in Chicago, IL, she moved to Tucson in 1998 with her husband, Richard. They owned and operated two restaurants, the last being the Hungry Fox for 13 years. The highlight of her retirement was spending time with her beautiful grandchildren. Georganne is preceded in death by her father, George; mother, Rita and brother, Paul. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard; sons, Jason (Julie), Adam (Betsy), Matthew (Renee); daughter, Carrianne and grandchildren, Danielle, Joshua, Jake, Eric, Faith, Donovan, Ryan, Malakai, Maverick and Scarlett. A Celebration of Georganne's life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Barrier Chapel of Casas Adobes Church at 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd. in Oro Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georganne's name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.