George Applegate

George, 82, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on August 14, 2022 to be with his Lord and Savior, and to reunite with his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ruth Applegate, who passed away on June 23, 2015. A loving father to his children Janine (Mark), Linda (David), and George (Rachel). A loving grandfather to Marcus, Summer, Shea, Sidnee and Brooke. A loving great-grandfather to Rhenley and Maddux. A loving brother to Beth (Paul). Preceded in death by his brother Paul and his sisters Bonnie and Jeannie. George was born on February 22, 1940 to Theodore and Sybil Applegate in Fresno, California. After George graduated from Tucson High in 1961, he went on to join the Air Force National Guard as a reservist, then became a graduate of Tucson Beauty and Barber College, 1961-1962. George was a barber, entrepreneur and inventor. He owned multiple hairstyling businesses, including Roadrunner, Applegate's and Happy Hair. He was a devoted Christian, a Deacon in his church who preached as a witness to whomever would sit in his barber chair. George loved gardening, hand-crafting cups, and westerns. He was an artist and a visionary. George met the love of his life, Mary Ruth Carter, and they were married September, 1963. Both had an eye for the creative. Mary loved to dance, though George was never one for dancing, so the two found mutual happiness in gardening where their love bloomed for years. Mary was an artist and a stylist. Their shared vision in cosmetology led to hairstyling together, combining their passions and creativity. Both were devoted and active members of their church. George was the coach of their softball team while Mary was an avid youth group leader, but both shined together on their church's bowling team. Even though they had been separated, they are finally with each other at last, planting their own seeds together again in God's Garden. George and Mary will be reunited on their anniversary. "God bless you and may he bring you home to me soon. ‘Till he does, take good care. I love you." - Mary to George in 1961, a promise fulfilled. Arrangements by Desert Rose.