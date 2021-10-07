 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Appleton

George Appleton

APPLETON, George D.

88, born November 17, 1932 and departed on September 12, 2021. He is survived by a brother, three sons and two daughters. And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He spent a life of service, serving God, his country and others. Services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, Arizona, 85716.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The best exercises for improving your flexibility

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News