George Appleton

88, born November 17, 1932 and departed on September 12, 2021. He is survived by a brother, three sons and two daughters. And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren. He spent a life of service, serving God, his country and others. Services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, Arizona, 85716.