 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

George Bedell

  • Updated

George Dudley Bedell IV was born in Tucson, AZ on March 6, 1940, the first child of George Dudley III and Elizabeth Bedell.  He earned a Bachelor's degree in Humanities from MIT, returned to Tucson for a Master's degree from the U of A, and went on to achieve a PhD in Linguistics at MIT in 1968. George pursued a lifelong academic career in Linguistics, with professorships at UCLA from 1968-91 and International Christian University in Tokyo, Japan from 1991-2005, before finishing his career as a lecturer and graduate student advisor at Payap University in Chiang Mai, Thailand from 2008-2017. He passed away in Chiang Mai on October 28, 2022 and is survived by his wife Marie J. Bedell and son George (Penny) D. Bedell V, along with 5 grandchildren.  He was predeceased by his daughter Jeanne Marie Johnson, who was tragically killed in a car accident in Illinois on September 8, 2022. The family will hold a grave-side service on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, Arizona 85705.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.  

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Intel debuts 'world's fastest mobile processor'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News