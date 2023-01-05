George Bedell

George Dudley Bedell IV was born in Tucson, AZ on March 6, 1940, the first child of George Dudley III and Elizabeth Bedell. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Humanities from MIT, returned to Tucson for a Master's degree from the U of A, and went on to achieve a PhD in Linguistics at MIT in 1968. George pursued a lifelong academic career in Linguistics, with professorships at UCLA from 1968-91 and International Christian University in Tokyo, Japan from 1991-2005, before finishing his career as a lecturer and graduate student advisor at Payap University in Chiang Mai, Thailand from 2008-2017. He passed away in Chiang Mai on October 28, 2022 and is survived by his wife Marie J. Bedell and son George (Penny) D. Bedell V, along with 5 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Jeanne Marie Johnson, who was tragically killed in a car accident in Illinois on September 8, 2022. The family will hold a grave-side service on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, Arizona 85705. In lieu of flowers, contributions in George's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.