BLEZINGER, George
90, of Tucson, died on January 7, 2021. George was
born in the Bronx, NY, on January 25, 1930,
to George J. and Pauline Blezinger, who came to Tucson in 1931.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice, and
son-in-law, Mark Kaspersen.
George graduated from Tucson High and attended the UofA.
He owned and operated an auto repair business,
George Blezinger Automotive, for 36 years before
his retirement in 1996. His hobbies included
collecting miniature die-cast automobiles
and trucks as a member of the Tucson Miniature Auto Club
and collecting ID models of WWII aircraft.
Per his wishes no service will be held.
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.