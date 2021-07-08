George Blum

BLUM, George Patrick
Passed away on June 29, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.
George was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Richard Blum and Martha Blum on January 29, 1966. He studied music at the University of Arizona, graduating with a degree in Violin Performance in 1989. He went on to become a Professional Luthier trained in violin making and earned the title of Master Luthier at the Peter Prier Violin Making School in Salt Lake City in 1993. He has been a member of the first violin section of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for over 30 years. George was the assistant concertmaster for Laszlo Veres's Tucson Pops Orchestra for many years. He performed at the Bellingham Festival of Music in Washington state with the resident orchestra, the American Sinfonietta. He also toured Germany with the American Sinfonietta, playing at least 30 concerts throughout the country. George taught at Dennis Bourret's summer music camp at Mt. Lemmon, Chamber Music in the Mountains, for several summers.
George was an adventurer, hiking the highest peaks of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado and camping with his kids and friends in the beautiful mountains surrounding Tucson. George was an intrepid traveler, having spent time in Mexico, Europe, and Taiwan. He loved reading ancient history and was well-versed in the classics. He connected with the great outdoors that surrounded him, always graciously adapting to the environment in which he found himself. The refuge he found in nature reflected his own serene, contemplative, and peaceful nature.
George shared a wonderful sense of humor with his children, who adored him. He loved beauty and music and the quiet joy of working on string instruments. Using his luthier skills, he played a vital role in repairing and maintaining the instruments of many symphony string performers. George is survived by his parents, Richard and Martha; his children, Isabella, Emile and Elliott and wife, Cheryl; his sister, Carol Pulido, as well as his niece and nephews. George was a beloved friend to many. He had a keen intellectual and artistic curiosity. His modest, quiet courage was awe-inspiring. He leaves a legacy of a classical music performance career and his many beautifully hand-crafted violins which will be played for many years to come.