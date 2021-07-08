George Blum

George was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Richard Blum and Martha Blum on January 29, 1966. He studied music at the University of Arizona, graduating with a degree in Violin Performance in 1989. He went on to become a Professional Luthier trained in violin making and earned the title of Master Luthier at the Peter Prier Violin Making School in Salt Lake City in 1993. He has been a member of the first violin section of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for over 30 years. George was the assistant concertmaster for Laszlo Veres's Tucson Pops Orchestra for many years. He performed at the Bellingham Festival of Music in Washington state with the resident orchestra, the American Sinfonietta. He also toured Germany with the American Sinfonietta, playing at least 30 concerts throughout the country. George taught at Dennis Bourret's summer music camp at Mt. Lemmon, Chamber Music in the Mountains, for several summers.