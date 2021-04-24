George Chamberlain

In Loving Memory of

CHAMBERLAIN, George David, Jr.

4/24/1951 - 10/21/2001

You have been thought of, missed, and loved every day since you were called home.

Photographs and memories of you have kept me company when I have felt alone,

Aaron Neville, Kenny Loggins, Gary Wright, the Texas Tornados, and Sade Adu.

I swear I can hear you in songs I never even listened to with you.

I've been wearing your necklace, the one with the liberty dime, I can't recall the story behind it, but I'll cherish it for all time.

A spritz here and there of your Burberry cologne certainly goes a long way, it was the last gift I bought you for your 50th birthday.

May you continue to rest in peace, watch over those you love, and patiently wait.

Until we can all be together again, and you greet us at heaven's gate.

My daily prayer will forever request, but never expect

You are always remembered with "Love and Respect"

- Tu Hija "Mija"