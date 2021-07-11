George Conboy

CONBOY, George Michael

81, died peacefully, with family by his side June 10, 2021 in Tucson.

George was born November 12, 1939 in NYC, into an Irish Catholic family with five siblings. He graduated from Esopus ('57), Marist College ('61), and was a teaching Marist Brother until 1967. He remained faithful to the friendships made as a Marist Brother until the time of his death.

He was working for his family business in NYC, Conboy Trucking, when he met and married Barbara Verheyen. They had four children together. In 1977 the family moved to Tucson, and after the death of their eldest son Michael in 1979, George began his lifelong path of volunteerism.

George was a strong believer that his purpose on this Earth was to help others, and in this he excelled. He volunteered for Carondolet Hospice for more than 25 years, and an additional 15 years for other hospices in Phoenix and Prescott. He was proud that he was a part of bringing the Ronald McDonald House to Tucson, where he served on the board, and was delighted when it opened on February 14, 1981, his son Michael's birthday.