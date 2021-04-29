 Skip to main content
George Coyle

COYLE, George

Born in Scranton, PA and grew up in the Black Rock neighborhood in Buffalo, NY. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corp, he was trained as a Waist Gunner and as a motor mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of 39 years; four children, Tim (Marsha), Van (Candee), Dereck and Tabatha (Jim); seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, brother and grandson, Eric. Celebration of Life: Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Please email 5stickels@sbcglobal.net for service location. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in honor of Dad and in his name at www.SoldiersBestFriend.org Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.

