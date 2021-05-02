George Crosby

CROSBY, George Rudolph
passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021 of congestive heart failure. He was born in Interlaken, New York on March 5, 1933 to Floyd and Bertha Crosby. The family moved to Beverly Hills, California when George was three years old.
Growing up in Beverly Hills afforded George the opportunity to do what he really loved: entertaining. He was a child actor, playing roles in the original Our Gang Comedies and other movies: Joan of Paris, The Bells of St. Mary's, The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, and others. George attended Beverly Hills High School where he lettered in football and baseball. He attended the University of Oregon where he was a member of the Phi Psi Fraternity. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served our country during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he finished his studies and graduated from Golden Gate College.
It was on a blind date that he met the love of his life, Sue Hoffmann. They married in 1959 and raised three children in Fountain Valley, California. He was active in city government as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner for 14 years and coached both Little League baseball and Bobby Sox softball. Even as a Life Insurance broker, his passion continued to be entertaining. He joined SPEBSQSA in 1964 and sang in barbershop quartets for 25 years. Upon retiring from the insurance business, he and Sue moved to Saddlebrooke in Tucson, Arizona, where he started the Canada del Oro Barbershop Chapter in Saddlebrooke and served as the director for five years.
George was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sue. He is survived by his son, Carter Allen of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Marianne (David) Landrith of Tucson, AZ, and Cay of Huntington Beach, CA; grandson, David Tyler (Justine) Landrith; granddaughter, Robin Landrith and a great-granddaughter.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Barbershop Harmony Society or the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.