George Crosby

CROSBY, George Rudolph

passed away peacefully on April 19, 2021 of congestive heart failure. He was born in Interlaken, New York on March 5, 1933 to Floyd and Bertha Crosby. The family moved to Beverly Hills, California when George was three years old.

Growing up in Beverly Hills afforded George the opportunity to do what he really loved: entertaining. He was a child actor, playing roles in the original Our Gang Comedies and other movies: Joan of Paris, The Bells of St. Mary's, The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, and others. George attended Beverly Hills High School where he lettered in football and baseball. He attended the University of Oregon where he was a member of the Phi Psi Fraternity. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served our country during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he finished his studies and graduated from Golden Gate College.