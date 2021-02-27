George Darling

Growing up in coastal Maine, George's lifelong passion for the outdoors began with fishing and exploring. His family moved to Tucson during his elementary school years, but George returned there to finish high school and soon after joined the Coast Guard to become a navigator. At 23, he began his career in securities brokerage and financial planning at IDS/American Express, and later started Darling Financial Group in 2005. He was very fond of his clients and working with Sherry Colwill, his Client Services Manager, who wore many hats and always made him laugh.

To describe George with one word, it would be "adventurous". He loved fishing on his boat in the Sea of Cortez but was just as happy fishing the ponds at Tucson Country Club where he had been a member for more than 30 years. Greer, Arizona was another of George's favorite places and he would head up to his cabins, Antler Ridge, any chance he had. George was a skilled driver and would take anyone who would go four-wheeling. Getting lost or stuck or pulling someone else out of a bad situation, made it that much more fun. He so enjoyed cooking, skiing, playing foosball and pool, and hunting with his friends and family there. Although spending time with his kids and their friends catching creatures, pulling pranks, or taking them sledding, gave him the greatest joy. George lived many more than his 58 years.