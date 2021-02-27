George Darling

DARLING, George Richard
George Richard Darling passed away suddenly on February 16, 2021. He was born July 18, 1962, in Bath, Maine. He leaves behind many memories of the fun, kind, and generous person he was, and will be dearly missed.
Growing up in coastal Maine, George's lifelong passion for the outdoors began with fishing and exploring. His family moved to Tucson during his elementary school years, but George returned there to finish high school and soon after joined the Coast Guard to become a navigator. At 23, he began his career in securities brokerage and financial planning at IDS/American Express, and later started Darling Financial Group in 2005. He was very fond of his clients and working with Sherry Colwill, his Client Services Manager, who wore many hats and always made him laugh.
To describe George with one word, it would be "adventurous". He loved fishing on his boat in the Sea of Cortez but was just as happy fishing the ponds at Tucson Country Club where he had been a member for more than 30 years. Greer, Arizona was another of George's favorite places and he would head up to his cabins, Antler Ridge, any chance he had. George was a skilled driver and would take anyone who would go four-wheeling. Getting lost or stuck or pulling someone else out of a bad situation, made it that much more fun. He so enjoyed cooking, skiing, playing foosball and pool, and hunting with his friends and family there. Although spending time with his kids and their friends catching creatures, pulling pranks, or taking them sledding, gave him the greatest joy. George lived many more than his 58 years.
Sadly, over the last few months, George's struggle with depression accelerated and proved insurmountable for him. Despite his efforts at treatment and the love and support of those around him, he lost his long-fought battle.
George was a proud father and dearly loved his two children, Kate and Jack. He is survived by his father, Joseph Darling (wife Micki); sister, Jenny Darling Haworth (husband Jim and daughters, Jessica and Emily; brother, Chris Darling (wife, Kate and children, Nick and Elizabeth); former wife, Dawn Darling; girlfriend, Ursula Burdett; extended family and treasured friends. Preceding him in death are his mother, Betty Darling and brother, Tim Darling.
Over the years George gave his time to the Active 20-30 Club of Tucson, University of Arizona Health Sciences, Los Charros, and the Tucson and Casas Adobes Rotary clubs. George believed in the mission of Rotary and used Rotary's "Four-Way Test" in many aspects of his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's memory to the Casas Adobes Rotary Foundation, PO Box 37225, Tucson, AZ 85740-7225.
Services will be private due to the pandemic.