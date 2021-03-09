George Dubry

DUBRY, George F.

age 55, of Greybull, WY joined his mother in eternal peace on March 1, 2021. George grew up in Tucson, Arizona and graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School, class of 1983. He proudly served in the US Army from November 1987 to July 1990. George spent much of his adult life in Greybull, where he worked first in aircraft mechanics and as a Chief Inspector for Hawkins and Powers, then in IT and Compliance for B&G Industries. George was the "go to" guy for friends and co-workers alike; there was not a car or computer he could not tinker with.

He was preceded in death by his mother Sibyl; grandparents, Tom, Margaret, Floyd and Bernadine and his aunt, Viv.

George is survived by his father, John Dubry of Tucson, Arizona; brother, Dr. Seth Dubry of Tempe, Arizona and several cousins, aunts and uncles. He is also survived by his loving significant other, Randa Gates of Greybull and her two children, Dustin and Dayna Gates, who George helped guide and mentor during their teenage years.

Services will not be held until the summer, when we can have a Celebration of Life in George's honor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Veteran's service organizations in memory of him would be appreciated. George's cremation is being handled by HASKELL FUNERAL HOME of Lovell, Wyoming.