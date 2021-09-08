George Gilman

GILMAN, George E.

76, a resident of Tucson, Arizona died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Albany Medical Center Hospital following a brief illness.

George was born in Boston, MA September 17, 1944. He was the only son of Elliott Shaw Gilman and Beatrice Lafoe Gilman. He received his early education in Bennington, Vermont and attended Bennington College. He later received bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Arizona and Stanford University.

In August of 2021 he married his longtime soulmate and partner, Julie Thayer in a small, lovely ceremony in Bennington.

For many years George sold real estate, played in several bands, and taught music.

George was a true renaissance man who was a creative thinker, enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the drums, which he did professionally, enjoyed art, theater, Sahuaro National Park, and his beloved poodles.Music ran through his veins. His life was filled with music throughout the day and night.