GLOVER, George Washington V
76, of Tucson, AZ. Born 1942 in Chicago IL, died August 23, 2019. Served in the US Army as Harbormaster of Cam Rahn Bay, Viet Nam. Survived by his wife, Bette; his children, George (Holly) Glover VI, John (Amy) Glover, John Rathbun and Kathleen (Jeff) Zubel; wonderful grandchildren, Lorelei, Zane, George VII, Caroline, Michelle, Nadine, and Steven. Funeral Mass will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.