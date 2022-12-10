George Good, Jr. was born 9/7/1934 in Chicago and died in loving arms on Thanksgiving Day, 11/24/2022. George graduated from Tucson High School in 1953 and the University of Arizona in 1957. In 1958 he married Patricia Kathleen Haughton of Santa Ana, California. They had two sons, George (Roxanna) and Greg (Kathy) and six amazing grandchildren, Brandon, David, Andrew, Jordan, Alexandra, and Joshua. Second wife Elizabeth Good who has an amazing family of her own. George was a national-level bridge player and won many tournaments (including very recently), earned master points from the American Contract Bridge League in the top .05% in history, and once competed for the United States National Team against China in the Great Hall in Bejing. George spent his career with New York Life. Few octogenarians played more tennis, swam more laps, took more funny pictures in other countries, or followed more U of A Sports and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games. George is predeceased by his parents George Washington Good, Sr., a World War I veteran and Margaret I. "Peggy" Good, a fixture at the University of Arizona for more than 40 years. Although Father Time and pancreatic cancer caught up with our beloved, George's wit and wisdom will abide. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund Send a Kid to Camp, azsendakidtocamp.org/donations.