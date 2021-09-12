George Hadden

HADDEN, George R.
passed away on August 9, 2021, in Flagstaff, Arizona, at the age of 73. Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, George grew up on a dairy farm and relocated to southern Arizona in his early 20's. George spent many years in the construction industry while raising a family in Arizona and then Oregon, and will be remembered for his hard work, cheerful storytelling, and genuine heart. In lieu of a memorial service, his family asks that a moment is taken to remember him through appreciation of friendships and all things growing and alive.
