George Huggins

Huggins, George Richardson
M.D, LCDR USN
Professor Emeritus, The Johns Hopkins University
George was born in St. Louis Missouri on 18 October 1937 to George K. and Eleanor Louise Richardson Huggins. He died (NOT FROM COVID) while on post-Christmas vacation in Las Vegas, NV on 30 December 2021. His childhood years were spent in Brockway, PA. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1955. He was active in sports and earned letters in swimming and track. He was a good half-miler. His parents taught him a strong work ethic and he grew up working jobs in the local drug store, baby-sitting, chicken processing store, beverage delivery and an early morning paper route.
He attended DePauw University majoring in pre-medicine and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Rho Chapter, graduating in 1959. Upon graduation he received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy but was disqualified due to a minor health problem. His dream was to be a pilot, his second choice, to become a physician. He attended the University of Missouri School of Medicine, elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, honor medical society during his junior year and graduated 1963. He served his internship at Barnes Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine and completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1967 at the University of Missouri.
George then entered the United States Navy Medical Corps and served two years at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA. This experience was most rewarding as he cared for the wives of Navy and Marine service members who were serving in Viet Nam. George achieved Board Certification in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1969.
The sense of duty and service instilled by his parents led George to dedicate his medical career to caring for poor women not just in the United States, but globally. This journey to serve medically underserved communities started when he accepted a position at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Here he developed a Maternal Child Health & Family Planning program for indigent women in rural areas, and established a school of midwifery within the School of Medicine.
In 1972 George was recruited to the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School to establish a comprehensive training and service delivery program in family planning. His faculty and staff were funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Rockefeller Foundation, and provided primary care to Medicaid patients. The OB/GYN residents and fellows in reproductive medicine rotated through this service each of their four years and experienced the joys and frustrations of caring for the most disadvantaged women patients.
1980 - 1981 George obtained a sabbatical position in the Department of Community Medicine at Oxford University in England. He spent the year mastering epidemiology and statistics at the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene while undertaking research within the United Kingdom nation-wide family planning program.
In 1986 he joined the faculty of The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine OB/GYN Department as an associate professor and Chairman of the OB/GYN Dept., Francis Scott Key Medical Center (The Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 1996). In 1994 he was appointed Interim Director of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Hospital. While Chairman, George developed a large comprehensive Obstetrics/Pediatric drug treatment program for drug addicted pregnant mothers and their infants enrolling over 200 patients per year. In what George referred to as his "spare time", he acted as senior technical advisor to the Johns Hopkins Program for International Educational Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO), an affiliate of the Johns Hopkins University. In this position he travelled the globe and gave enthusiastically and freely of his time - and that of his department's faculty and staff - to introduce practical clinical training in primary gynecological care and family planning services within national university systems for physicians, nurses and midwives in dozens of countries, including long-term relationships in Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Uzbekistan and Jordan. He was the first recipient of the Resident's Master Teaching Award. While at The Johns Hopkins University he earned the positions of full professor and upon retirement Professor Emeritus.
Dr, Huggins served as a board examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 1989 - 2001. He published more than 100 peer reviewed scientific articles and book chapters in general gynecology, medical education and family planning. He was a co-recipient of 6 patents.
George and Jean moved to Tucson when he retired from The Johns Hopkins University and he was appointed clinical professor at the University of Arizona School of Medicine OB/GYN Department and became an avid fan of U of A men's and women's basketball along with his following of Boise State football. George had a wonderful sense of humor and had a great love for life and his 2 dogs. He was a passionate student of researching his financial investments and a member of the Wednesday Discussion Group which met weekly to discuss and offer solutions to worldly situations and he met weekly with long-time friend and former medical school classmate Bill Clark. George and Jean were members of Skyline Country Club and continued traveling in the mid-East, Europe, South America, Canada and in the United States enjoying the grandeur of many National Parks. They enjoyed a dream trip to the Galapagos Islands.
With his life of giving to the medical care of women George also gave to education endowing scholarships at Southern Illinois University, the University of Arizona and the University of Missouri.
George is survived by his wife, Jean Baker and her son Timothy Townson and his children Mia, Kara and Tyler.
He is also survived by six children including Eric and his wife Kim and Jon and his wife Kim, 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his brother Michael, his wife Mary, nephew Soren, special cousins Angela and Scott.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on 5 February 2022 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 N Old Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, Arizona. Interment with military honors will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of George to the George Huggins and Jean Baker Endowed Scholarship at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65211 or to a charity of your choice.