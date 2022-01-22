George Huggins

In 1986 he joined the faculty of The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine OB/GYN Department as an associate professor and Chairman of the OB/GYN Dept., Francis Scott Key Medical Center (The Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 1996). In 1994 he was appointed Interim Director of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Hospital. While Chairman, George developed a large comprehensive Obstetrics/Pediatric drug treatment program for drug addicted pregnant mothers and their infants enrolling over 200 patients per year. In what George referred to as his "spare time", he acted as senior technical advisor to the Johns Hopkins Program for International Educational Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO), an affiliate of the Johns Hopkins University. In this position he travelled the globe and gave enthusiastically and freely of his time - and that of his department's faculty and staff - to introduce practical clinical training in primary gynecological care and family planning services within national university systems for physicians, nurses and midwives in dozens of countries, including long-term relationships in Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Uzbekistan and Jordan. He was the first recipient of the Resident's Master Teaching Award. While at The Johns Hopkins University he earned the positions of full professor and upon retirement Professor Emeritus.