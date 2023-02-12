Age 70, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on January 16th, 2023. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1971 and went on to study law enforcement at Northern Arizona University. He loved playing football in high school and in college. After graduating from college in 1975, he eventually went to work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, where he was proud to be on the Special Organized Response Team (S.O.R.T). He retired in Tucson in 2005. He then worked at Dismas Charities, Inc. until 2015. He enjoyed watching football and many activities in his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kagele, son Jake Kagele and wife Brittany of Tucson, his sister Karyl Hughes of Davenport, Iowa, his brother William Kagele and wife Karen of El Centro, California, and his brother John Jones and wife Jennifer, daughters Caitlin and Abigail of Anthem, Arizona. He is predeceased by his parents Doris Marlow and George Kagele, and brother James Jones. There will be a private family service. Donations in memory of George can be sent to: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ 85745