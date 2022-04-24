George Koumal, 80, a retired tunnel and mining engineer, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 with his family by his side. Born and educated in the Czech Republic, with his late wife, and our beloved mother, Alena, he immigrated to New Jersey in 1969. With two suitcases in hand, he and mom embarked on pursuing the meaning of America through hard work, becoming naturalized citizens, and providing for the next generation. He worked on large-scale mining projects throughout the US, Europe and Africa, also obtaining several mining related US patents. In 1992, he founded and served as chairman of the Interhemispheric Bering Strait Tunnel and Railroad Group (IBSTRG) to explore and advance the possibilities of connecting North America and Asia via a railroad tunnel beneath the Bering Strait. He will be greatly missed by his sons, Robert (Lisa), Thomas, and Phillip (Carolyn) and granddaughter, Sabrina. Tvá vzpomínka zustává v našich srdcích, dad! Services will be private. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.