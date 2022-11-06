George Lewis

George M. Lewis Jr. George, 85, was born September 3, 1937 at The Stork's Nest in Tucson. He passed away peacefully at home under Agape Hospice care on October 26, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Gladys (Leece) Lewis, brother, Douglas and wife Betty, In-Laws, Ray and Ferne Van Wormer and George and Barbara Matthews and infant great-grandson Jacob Zarcone. George is survived by ‘The Love of His Life', his wife of 65 years, Beverly (Van Wormer). They were High School sweethearts, graduated together from Tucson High School in 1956, and married January 11. 1957. They have two children, Julie Lewis deWitt of Carson City, Nevada and Steve (Kim) Lewis in Tucson. He also leaves six grandchildren, Vaungaylyn (Matthew) Zarcone, Ashley (Alex) Mejia, Tjerck Dewitt, Kirstyn Lewis, Anyssa (Dylan) Baker, and Joshua Lewis. Also remaining are seven great-grandchildren, Zoe Zarcone, Orion and Elara Dewitt, Oliver and Kinsley Mejia, Braydon Lewis and Riley Baker. He also leaves several nieces and nephews, one special Aunt and numerous friends. George was a fifth-generation railroader and retired as Conductor after 42 years. He always liked to say when waving to kids along the tracks, "it's a hard job, but somebody has to do it!" He served ten years during peacetime in Naval Reserves. George and Bev loved traveling with their travel trailer with the kids when they were young, especially to see all the grandparents in the White Mountains. After he retired, they took longer trips and always took their beagle along. Also, after retirement, He took up woodworking and became very talented at it…he loved just being in his shop. George was a real ‘people person' and volunteered at many places. If you would like to honor George, please consider; Christ Church United Methodist, The Community Food Bank, Southern Pacific Transportation Museum, The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, or a charity dear to your heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.