George Longan

LONGAN, George B. "Kip" III
George Baker "Kip" Longan III was born April 20, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Benjamin Hyde and Georgette Longan O'Brien. He passed peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ on March 12, 2022 at age 87.
Kip was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jack Cole Longan. He is survived by his life partner of 53 years, John Staggs and their beloved dog Nick; his sister, Catherine Hyde Bedora (Allan) of Overland Park, KS; his brother, Michael Hyde (Blair) of Overland Park, KS; his daughter, Nancy Ann Longan LaPoff (Michael) and grandson, Paul of Tucson, AZ; his adopted son, Dr. Rick Arthur Bright (Travis Elliott) of Washington, D.C.; his cousin, George Beronius (Eleanor) of Tucson AZ.
Kip's wonderful life began in Kansas City, MO, as the grandson to George B. Longan, Jr, President of the Kansas City Star Newspaper. He graduated from the University of Arizona (Beta Sigma Psi) BSBA (1956) and then attended Graduate School at the University of Kansas (Sigma Chi) where he studied business and law (MBA, 1957). After college, Kip proudly served his country in the USAF as Staff sergeant from 1958-1962 as a jet mechanic.
Never to turn another wrench, Kip began his storied career in real estate in Kansas City in 1963 as general manager of Paul Hamilton Co, then as President of Eugene D. Brown Co. and subsequently as Senior VP of J.C. Nichols Real Estate. Upon retiring for the first time in 1994, Kip and John relocated to Tucson, Arizona. In Tucson, he embarked on the greatest achievement of his career, turning Long Realty Co. into the powerhouse it is today. Kip rose through the ranks from branch manager to President. By the time of his second retirement in 2017, he helped transform Long Reality into the #1 Real Estate company in Tucson.
At the age of 83, he joined the largest real estate company in Arizona, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, as Recruitment and acting Assistant Manager of the Tucson branch. Kip loved real estate and the many agents he worked with; his career spanned over 59 years, and he touched countless lives and was a mentor to many.
Outside of real estate, Kip enjoyed swimming, spending time with his beloved dogs, and traveling the world. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, art and automobiles. He was always the best dressed man in the room. He especially loved summering in Santa Fe, New Mexico and La Jolla, California. He lived his life to the fullest. "I did it My Way" was a song that Kip loved and a motto he embodied throughout his life. He had a unique ability to make those around him feel special and loved, and he could help solve any problem. He was a loyal and loving partner, a proud father and grandfather, a devout Episcopalian, a savvy and successful businessman and a great friend to many. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
A Visitation will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, located at 1050 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson, AZ, 85716 on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A service in Kip's honor will be held at St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85718 on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed by a graveside service at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George B. Longan III can be sent to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, www.hssaz.org or the Doris Day Animal Foundation, www.dorisdayanimalfoundation.org.