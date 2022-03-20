George Longan

At the age of 83, he joined the largest real estate company in Arizona, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, as Recruitment and acting Assistant Manager of the Tucson branch. Kip loved real estate and the many agents he worked with; his career spanned over 59 years, and he touched countless lives and was a mentor to many.

Outside of real estate, Kip enjoyed swimming, spending time with his beloved dogs, and traveling the world. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, art and automobiles. He was always the best dressed man in the room. He especially loved summering in Santa Fe, New Mexico and La Jolla, California. He lived his life to the fullest. "I did it My Way" was a song that Kip loved and a motto he embodied throughout his life. He had a unique ability to make those around him feel special and loved, and he could help solve any problem. He was a loyal and loving partner, a proud father and grandfather, a devout Episcopalian, a savvy and successful businessman and a great friend to many. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.