 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Martinez

George Martinez

MARTINEZ, George F. (a.k.a. Georgie)

Born in Tucson, Arizona, September 9, 1952.

Passed away November 17, 2021.

--

Preceded in death by parents, Alonso and Rita Martinez; brother, Reynaldo Swengel; sisters, Letha Canez and Gema Bravo.

--

Father to George Jr. and Regina.

Survived by brothers, Robert and Alonso Jr.; sisters, Carolyn, Lydia and Margarita; numerous family members and friends.

We love you and we miss you

"Don't worry about it"...Georgie!

--

Celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to breakup with your therapist

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News