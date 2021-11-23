George Martinez

MARTINEZ, George F. (a.k.a. Georgie)
Born in Tucson, Arizona, September 9, 1952.
Passed away November 17, 2021.
--
Preceded in death by parents, Alonso and Rita Martinez; brother, Reynaldo Swengel; sisters, Letha Canez and Gema Bravo.
--
Father to George Jr. and Regina.
Survived by brothers, Robert and Alonso Jr.; sisters, Carolyn, Lydia and Margarita; numerous family members and friends.
We love you and we miss you
"Don't worry about it"...Georgie!
--
Celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
