George Mcferron

George H. McFerron, 88, of Tucson, AZ, passed away in his home on December 29, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY AND CEMETERY. Born December 7, 1932 in Lakewood, Ohio to Raymond H. and Mary L. McFerron. He is survived by daughter, Susan and granddaughters, Robin and Casey of Dallas, Texas. Preceded in death by son, Gerry. George graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1959. He loved to volunteer, meet people and travel. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Handlers of Tucson and YMCA of Southern Arizona.

