George Monthan

MONTHAN, George Rae
A Tucson native and former U.S. Navy Captain, George passed away on December 7, 2020, at age 99. Born on October 21, 1921, in Tucson, he was the son of pioneers Guy and Jessie Rae Monthan. His early years were spent in Vail on the Monthan ranch at what is now Rancho del Lago. His parents and uncles ran several nursery businesses, and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was named partly after his Uncle Oscar, who was an aviator and aeronautical engineer after the First World War. At age six, George watched as Charles Lindbergh departed in the Spirit of St. Louis after dedicating Tucson's new municipal field.
Graduating from Tucson High School in 1939, George was a student at the University of Arizona when selected for the Civilian Pilot Training Program, where renowned Tucson pilots Bill Wharton, Walter Douglas, Jr., and others trained young fliers in preparation for entry into WWII.
Immediately after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, George enlisted in the Navy as an Aviation Cadet and shortly afterward was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in the Class of 1946. During a full Navy career that spanned bi-wing prop planes to supersonic jets, George mastered over 50 types of military aircraft, flew as a photo reconnaissance and test pilot, commanded Fighter Squadron VF-103 (F8 Crusader), was "Air Boss" of the carrier USS Saratoga, and was awarded the Legion of Merit for his classified work with the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As he proudly used to say, "All without a scratch or losing an airplane."
George was blessed with two long, happy marriages, first to Cornelia English, and second to Donna Tarwater. After George's retirement from the Navy, he and Donna worked in Tucson real estate for many years and later were active volunteers for the Tucson Museum of Art League and its annual Treasure House Estate Sale.
His two wives predeceased him, as did his only brother, artist and photographer Guy (Doris) Monthan, Jr. Survivors include his three daughters, Margaret Monthan, Christina Bentley and Leslie Monthan; four grandchildren, Holly Harrison, Joshua (Erica) Harrison, Kimberly (Ryan) Bentley, and Andrew (Sarah) Bentley and four great-grandchildren. He was a close uncle to William (Veronica) Monthan of Albuquerque, NM, and sons Chad, Gabriel and Michael Monthan. He was a loving stepfather to Kelly (Bill) Cooper of Phoenix and her sons Michael, Christopher and Patrick Reber and to Ashley Schilowsky. He will be missed by his dear Tucson friends, especially Sandi Wolf.
A private family service will be held later at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Vail Preservation Society (P.O. Box 982, Vail, AZ 85641, or www.vailpreservationsociety.org). Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.