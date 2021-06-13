OLBIN, George
Celebration of Life
Please join our family for
George Olbin's Celebration of Life.
--
Family and Friends are welcome to attend
EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY in Tucson, AZ,
at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
--
We would love to see friends and have a special time of remembering and honoring our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
We look forward to a time of fellowship and
light refreshments with all of you.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.