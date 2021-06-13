OLBIN, George

Celebration of Life

Please join our family for

George Olbin's Celebration of Life.

--

Family and Friends are welcome to attend

EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY in Tucson, AZ,

at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

--

We would love to see friends and have a special time of remembering and honoring our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

We look forward to a time of fellowship and

light refreshments with all of you.