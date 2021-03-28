George Schubert

 Skip to main content
passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on February 26, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his wife and dearest love, Heidi Schubert; and his siblings, Nancy and David. George is survived by his son, George O. Schubert II; his grandchildren, Kira and Owen; his stepdaughter, Suzy; his siblings, Erwin, Kathie, Mike, Bob, John, and Susan. George loved family and family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving. At the top of his favorite things to do was travel with Heidi and their time together in the backyard enjoying the rose garden, fruit trees and mountain views. George served in the US Army from 1966 - 1969. He graduated from the University of Illinois in accounting and was a CPA. George was the Controller at the Tucson Country Club for 30 years and retired in 2014. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of George to the American Cancer Society. A private Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

