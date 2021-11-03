George Schultz

on November 27, 2020, George "Jud" Schultz of Tucson passed away at the age of 87 years. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren in his last days. He was a devoted and loving husband of 64 years to our wonderful mother, Salli. He was born in Wisconsin but grew up and graduated from Amphitheater High School in '51 and the University of Arizona '55 with a degree in theater. He proudly served his country in the Army and raised a beautiful family. Our father was the best father anyone could ask for. He raised four wonderful children, George "Chip", Steven (Maudi), Nikki (Brice) and Russell. He was our idol, our hero, our mentor, our most trusted adviser, our best friend, and most importantly, the person who taught us that family is the very most important aspect of life. He was a great brother to Gretchen. He was the very best grandfather to eight grandchildren, Will, Claire, Audra, Ryan, Sebastian, Sonya, Steven and Krystal. He cherished his six great-grandchildren! God Bless our father forever. A Memorial Service will be held at his son's restaurant, Wild Garlic Grill, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021.