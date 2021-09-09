George Siordia

passed from this earthly life and was welcomed to heaven and arms of Arturo L. and Josefina Siordia after battling complications from dementia. Preceded in death by brothers, Arturo and Louis; sister, Yolanda Marsh. Survived by sisters, Olga McDonald, Lucy Siordia and Socorro Siordia Warren; brothers, Martin and Victor. Born and raised in Tucson, a proud graduate of THS, Marching 100 in 1954. George attended the UA shortly, but entered the service and then chose southern California to further his education and "get a job." After receiving his bachelor's degree from SDSU and at Pepperdine, he earned his master's degrees in Reading Education and Speech Therapy. After teaching many years in primary education, special education and speech therapy he opted to move into administration as principal. Realizing his true calling to teach, he returned to the classroom. George eventually moved to Las Vegas, "I …hate the LA traffic," where he continued and finished his 38-year career as educator. He was truly happy in the classroom. He retired to Albuquerque. Special thanks to Socorro and Martin for their benevolence for George. Graveside Services on Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery.