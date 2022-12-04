George Sneed

Pat, 62, of Columbia, Mo, passed away peacefully on 11/23/22. Born 11/15/60, in Tucson, Az to John and Carol Sneed. Pat graduated Canyon Del Oro HS in '79, served as a Navy Seabee from ‘80-85, married Dee Ann on 5/2/81, and would later share Sneed Properties with his father. In ‘94, Pat and his wife moved their family to Columbia, Mo. Pat, graduated from the University of Missouri in '99 and operated Sneed Building & Design until his death. Throughout his battle with Cholangiocarcinoma, Pat inspired us with his courage and strength. Even in his struggle with cancer, he continued to find life's beauty. He loved family, fishing, and construction. Pat is survived by his loving wife Dee Ann, mother, Carol, siblings, Shannon and Michael, two children, Cameron and Elizabeth, and extended family. His legacy will endure through those he positively impacted, and his many homes enjoyed around Tucson and Columbia. Per Pat's wishes there will be no service, he will be cremated, and his ashes spread privately by his family.