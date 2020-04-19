George Zachau

ZACHAU, George Vernon
of Green Valley for 15 years, passed peacefully on March 1, 2020 following a stroke. Born in Willow Springs, IL, he became a Mechanical Engineer and a Korean War veteran. George moved to Tucson, worked for Hughes Aircraft and met his wife of 61 years, Margaret Lemas. He enjoyed a long career in Engineering in Phoenix; Reading, PA; and Denver. Once retired he and Margaret moved to Green Valley. George enjoyed woodworking, family camping, fishing with his brother Don, designing/building a cabin, his roses, Sudoku, and bridge. A man of integrity, he is survived by his loving family, Margaret; children, Denise (Tom Gebes), David and Eric; three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. He is now with his parents and brother which brings us comfort. There will be a Celebration of Life in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the American Heart Association or to Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
