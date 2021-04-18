Georgia Felts

Georgia was born in San Diego in February 1945 to Gonzie Lee and Catherine Marie Slusher. Georgia grew up in North Miami Beach, Florida, attended school and ultimately went on to complete a Bachelors of Science Degree at Barry College in 1966. She then joined the Army and attained the rank of Captain. She served at Walter Reed and later at a military hospital in Wurzburg, Germany. While in Germany in 1969 she married and had a son, Chris.

Upon her return to the US, the family eventually settled in Grand Junction, CO where she completed another Bachelors degree in Occupational Guidance Counseling at Mesa College in 1978. She then spent many years in Social Work assisting at-risk teens with obtaining and maintaining employment. She directly impacted hundreds of teens with her counsel, classes, and empathetic ear.

Georgia had an uncanny ability to become instant friends and bond deeply with people upon first meeting. She had a sharp and slightly warped sense of humor and always spoke her mind. She cared about wildlife, and would spend hours watching her bird feeders and making sure that there was water for the desert critters that lived nearby. Hummingbirds especially held a place in her heart. She also loved gardening and raising houseplants to give away to good homes. She would gift rosebushes, but without labels so that the colors would be a surprise. She truly enjoyed traveling, especially along back roads finding beauty that has been missed by others. Good conversations delighted her. Above all, she loved to laugh. If you were lucky enough to know Georgia, you would have appreciated and loved these qualities.