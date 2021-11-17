Georgia Love

LOVE, Georgia M.
(McReynolds, Landry, Hanson)
80, passed away surrounded by family on November 10, 2021. She touched so many lives and meant so much to so many. A Service will be held to honor her at Valley Christian Church in Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. It will also live stream on their Facebook page. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
