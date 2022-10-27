Georgia Sailors

Georgia "Jo" Sailors, our much beloved mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, peacefully passed away in Mesa, AZ on October 15, 2022, at age 80 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Georgia was born in the tiny rural town of LeFlore, Oklahoma until moving to Arizona at age 12. Being from Oklahoma, Georgia was proud of her Indian heritage as a member of the Kusa Nunahi Tribal Band of Cherokee Indians. She never forgot her humble beginnings. That is why she made sure our entire family ALWAYS had plenty of shoes, as she rarely had any as a child. Georgia held many jobs over the years beginning with Southern Arizona Bank (which she had MANY fond memories), Comptroller for the Arizona Department of Revenue, and retiring from the Arizona Lottery (she never would tell us what the winning numbers would be!). Georgia enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies over the years, but nothing brought her greater pleasure than her family and volunteering tirelessly to her family's various activities. Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cleo Gaines; beloved husband, Donald Sailors and brother, Stanley Gaines (Jocelyn). She is survived by daughters, Nowana Wood (Dan) and Melissa Sailors (James Abdo); grandsons, Andrew Wood (Nicole) and Nathan Wood (Amy); great-grandchildren, Austin, Ashley and Owen and of course many wonderful friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life service to be held at noon on Saturday, November 12, 2022, Camelback Christian Church, 6235 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ. 85251. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.