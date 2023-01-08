Gerald Davis

"Jerry" passed away December 23, 2022, he was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his many friends and brother, Mike Davis. Jerry was always available to offer a caring word of help and wisdom. Jerry was a world traveler who loved surfing the beaches of California in his Acapulco Gold shirt, baseball Spring training in Arizona, building thousands of condos in Florida, always happily returning to his homeplace Grant, Alabama. He is remembered for his kind voice and love of cats, rescuing many. His favorite songs were, "Travelin' Man" by Ricky Nelson and "He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother" by The Hollie's". Special thanks to Earl Franks and Arlene Stapler for their friendship and help when Jerry suffered a stroke. No services will be planned as Jerry was buried next to his father, OL Davis, in Freehome, as per his wishes. Jerry, as Psalm 23 says, "May you dwell in the house of the Lord forever".