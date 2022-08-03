With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gerald Huerstel of Tucson, AZ who died on July 22, 2022 two weeks shy of marking his 100 well lived years for which we are grateful. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Genevieve, who he met during WWII on Sunday at church. She was serving as a WAC in the Army Air Corps and he, in the US Marines. Together they are survived by their eight children, Margaret, Catherine (Al), Gerald Jr., Genevieve (Enrique), Patricia (Bernie), Terese (Gary), Juliann, Anthony (Ann): seventeen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, special nieces, and nephews. He served in the US Navy until retiring in 1966 and moved the family from New York to Tucson, where he continued working as a skilled mechanic for MASDC at DMAFB. He treasured the great outdoors with related sports activities, making many happy memories with his family. Our appreciation to Msgr. Tom Cahalane, SAVAHCS, Valor Hospice, and Brightstar Care. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial at Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please consider a donation to OMOS St. Vincent de Paul Society. Arrangements by Brings Broadway Chapel.